Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,097 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. 3,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $633.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

