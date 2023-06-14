Energy Income Partners LLC Invests $604,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE RRC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 954,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,239. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,622,125. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.