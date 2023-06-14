Energy Income Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Archrock worth $19,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Archrock Trading Down 1.1 %

Archrock stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 239,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

