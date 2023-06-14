Energy Income Partners LLC Grows Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.47% of USA Compression Partners worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE USAC traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. 31,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.45 and a beta of 1.54.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,909.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

