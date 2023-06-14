Energy Income Partners LLC Acquires 1,916,462 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916,462 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 3.0% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 5.60% of Plains GP worth $135,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after purchasing an additional 162,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after purchasing an additional 519,051 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,623,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 815,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 324,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.27%.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

