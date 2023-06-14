Endurant Capital Management LP Takes Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 88,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $13,043,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,081,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,529,326 shares of company stock valued at $41,016,456 and sold 63,654 shares valued at $1,110,666. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 269,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.76.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

