Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 135,409 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,409 shares during the quarter. Insmed makes up 2.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Insmed worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insmed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. 105,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,482. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

