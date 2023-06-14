Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New $286,000 Investment in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Biomea Fusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biomea Fusion

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750 in the last three months. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,256. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -1.04.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMEA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Biomea Fusion Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

