Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $13.38 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. Elevance Health makes up about 5.4% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Down 7.3 %

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

ELV traded down $34.17 on Wednesday, hitting $434.46. 1,651,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.87 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.