Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 92,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 71,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 119,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,280. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.94.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARWR. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

