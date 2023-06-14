Endurant Capital Management LP Has $2.53 Million Position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,733,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,281 shares during the quarter. Adaptimmune Therapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,738,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,418 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,169,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 9,320,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. 349,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,032. The company has a market cap of $160.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.27. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

