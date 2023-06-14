Endurant Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Endurant Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

