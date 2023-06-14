Endurant Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,264 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,137 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,982,000 after acquiring an additional 263,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 320,680 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

Shares of AXSM stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. 1,362,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.85.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

