Emerson Point Capital LP Sells 20,240 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Emerson Point Capital LP cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,240 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 4.8% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,064.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,130. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,205.85 and a one year high of $2,139.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,962.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,695.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,039.89.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

