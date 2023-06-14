EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $177.16 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $178.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.77.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

