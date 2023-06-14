Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $15.75 to $16.50. The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 416156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Embraer by 461.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

