Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,883,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 10,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.4 days.

OTCMKTS:THQQF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 104,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

