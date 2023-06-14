Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,883,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 10,093,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 230.4 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THQQF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. 104,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.
