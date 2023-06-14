Elm Ridge Management LLC Sells 21,558 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Elm Ridge Management LLC cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the quarter. Alcoa makes up approximately 5.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC owned 0.07% of Alcoa worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. 1,576,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.