Elm Ridge Management LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,634 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for 2.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,572 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 22,379,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,012,477. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.