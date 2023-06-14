Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 4.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,377,000 after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,963. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

