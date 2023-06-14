Elm Ridge Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 203.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,204 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,737,000 after buying an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 1,973,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,851. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

