Electron Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Electron Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Herc accounts for approximately 2.6% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned 1.67% of Herc worth $64,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,576. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.46. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.30 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

