Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $23 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 742,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,626,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. 4,604,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

