Electron Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares during the period. MasTec comprises approximately 5.5% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $134,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MasTec by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 149,702 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasTec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MasTec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 132,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.02 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $112.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.