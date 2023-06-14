Electron Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 813,771 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 813,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,900,000. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Dominion Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,490,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 770,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

