Edgecoin (EDGT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.56 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $15.56 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

