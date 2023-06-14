Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.74 Per Share

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Eckoh Trading Up 3.2 %

LON ECK opened at GBX 39.20 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £113.99 million, a PE ratio of 3,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 46 ($0.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eckoh

In other Eckoh news, insider David Coghlan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £43,750 ($54,742.24). Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

