Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 85,505 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85,505 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of STERIS worth $87,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Up 3.2 %

STERIS stock traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,125. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $227.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.