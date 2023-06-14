Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 37,350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,350 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.51. 228,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,153. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $271.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

