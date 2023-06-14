Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 150,405 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,405 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $58,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RGEN traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.84. 156,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,087. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.54. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $139.65 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

