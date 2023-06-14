Echo Street Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,620 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of WEC Energy Group worth $128,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

