Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $270.21 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,195 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.6% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Danaher worth $270,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.27. 790,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,290. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $251.97. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

