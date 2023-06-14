Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $152.98 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,528 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.5% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of AvalonBay Communities worth $152,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,804. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.26.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

