Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $177,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after purchasing an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.90. 67,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,308. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $476.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.80.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

