Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,802 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of ANSYS worth $120,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,908,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in ANSYS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,023,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 239,361 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 499,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 233,659 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 57.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,983,000 after purchasing an additional 176,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.92. 103,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $336.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.73.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

