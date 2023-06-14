eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,408 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.
EBAY stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
