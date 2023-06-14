eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,408 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in eBay by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Stock Performance

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.