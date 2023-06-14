Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.35.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.