Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 71.2% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.93. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $364,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $31,122,000,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.