Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.19

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $22.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 32,325 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $266,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.