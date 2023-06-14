Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.19

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $22.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 32,325 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
