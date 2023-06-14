Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. 247,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,108. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 82,037 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

