Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.03

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.03 and last traded at $192.57, with a volume of 118017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 18.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 290.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

