Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE EXP opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $206,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

