Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $14.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE EXP opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Insider Activity at Eagle Materials
In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total value of $4,634,480.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,480. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 70.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $206,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
- Farmer Brothers the Largest Coffee Roaster You’ve Never Heard Of
- Nutrien Ltd. Is The Most Downgraded Stock For Income Investors
- Carnival Cruises to a 52-Week High…More Gains on Deck?
- Gambling.com Hits The Jackpot With Breakout, Increasing Revenue
- 3 Beaten Down High-Yield Investors Should Love
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.