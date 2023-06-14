EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $347,851.47 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. EAC has a total market cap of $347,851.47 and $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00289835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0011598 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.