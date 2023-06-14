Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 264.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on DX shares. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.