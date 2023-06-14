Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,330 ($16.64) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec raised Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

See Also

