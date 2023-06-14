Diversified Healthcare Trust – Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ DHCNI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.95.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNI)
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.