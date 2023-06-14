Diversified Healthcare Trust – Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DHCNI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

