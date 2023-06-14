Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.37

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 1210741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.