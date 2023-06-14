Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.37

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECLGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 1210741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

(Get Rating)

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.