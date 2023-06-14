Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.17

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 11546085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $13,190,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $6,468,000. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 223,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,151 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

