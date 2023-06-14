Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Down 6%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 2,111,469 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,117,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.10.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $158.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 14,705.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

