Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,711,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 17,970.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 851,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,186. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

