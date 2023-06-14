Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 18191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Digitalbox Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million, a PE ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.20.

About Digitalbox

(Get Rating)

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digitalbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digitalbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.